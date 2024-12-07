LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Price Target Raised to $17.00

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of LendingClub in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:LC opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $17.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.43.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. LendingClub had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Morris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,077.28. The trade was a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $188,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,041,067.57. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,500 shares of company stock worth $1,073,100. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 206.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 55.4% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LendingClub by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 838,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,584,000 after buying an additional 148,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in LendingClub by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after buying an additional 82,315 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

