Krensavage Asset Management LLC Sells 7,500 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Krensavage Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.2% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,489,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,804,000 after acquiring an additional 96,266 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 351,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,484,000 after acquiring an additional 82,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $778.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $882.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,013.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $735.95 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Citigroup began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,080.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,107.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.