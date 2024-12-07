Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 26,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25,027 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 376.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $126.56 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential purchased 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

