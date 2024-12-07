Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,495 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 29,297 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $17,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45,020 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 12,724 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $116.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $211.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,529.10. This trade represents a 10.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total value of $42,667,242.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980,695.19. This trade represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

