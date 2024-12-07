Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,232 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $13,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 63.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $510,467,000 after purchasing an additional 600,215 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $706,822,000 after purchasing an additional 405,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 145.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 683,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $225,899,000 after purchasing an additional 404,791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 49,287.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 400,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,590,000 after purchasing an additional 399,230 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 526.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 363,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after acquiring an additional 305,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $317.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $370.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.13.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

CI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.64.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

