Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 29,011 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,011 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $644.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $606.03 and its 200 day moving average is $579.59. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $458.97 and a 1-year high of $646.49.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.