Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 135.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,929 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.14.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. This represents a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.7 %
KO stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $269.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $57.47 and a one year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.56.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 80.17%.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
