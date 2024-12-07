Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 112,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $59.66 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $51.63 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

