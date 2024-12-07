Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 201,609 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 201,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,076,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 486,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,294,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,479,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 100,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 58,006 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

BILS opened at $99.24 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.31 and a 200 day moving average of $99.28.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

