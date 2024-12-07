Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kirby were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 201.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 319,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kirby by 70.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $3,175,084.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at $7,637,043.54. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $1,025,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,716.48. This represents a 34.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,541,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Kirby Price Performance

Kirby stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $831.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.42 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

