Kiran Kumar Choudary Sells 30,000 Shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $1,973,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,559,908.80. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $92,718.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $90,684.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total transaction of $503,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $81,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 10,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $444,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $120,336.90.

On Friday, November 8th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $330,143.20.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock traded up $10.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,244,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,887. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $72.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Rubrik from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price target on Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rubrik from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rubrik

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,730,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth about $925,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,043,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

See Also

