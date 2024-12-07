Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,294 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,248,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total value of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total value of $3,023,680.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,603,201. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $171.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

