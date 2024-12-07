Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $10.45, with a volume of 1216 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keppel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.
