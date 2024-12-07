Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $31.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNOB. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

