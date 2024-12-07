Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 259,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 21,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,276,000 after buying an additional 33,016 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 472,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,182,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $36.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

