JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Time to Buy?

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.
JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
