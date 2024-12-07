JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $14.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JELD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,941,452 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,416.96. The trade was a 1.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $10.77 on Friday. JELD-WEN has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $911.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

