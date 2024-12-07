Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $32.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

KMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMT

Kennametal Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE:KMT opened at $27.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.65. Kennametal has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.53.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $481.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.26 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,767.44. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $51,802.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,192.70. This represents a 51.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Kennametal by 198.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 98.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.