Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 308,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 105,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Thornton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 90,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNLA opened at $48.99 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.204 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.