Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 2,839 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.22% of Align Technology worth $41,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Align Technology by 854.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALGN opened at $232.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.09 and a 12-month high of $335.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $977.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Align Technology from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.44.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Stories

