Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 772,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Vertex were worth $29,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $531,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 119,107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 48,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Vertex

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffrey Westphal sold 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $48,289,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,220.90. This represents a 99.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Destefano sold 25,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,665.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,356.60. The trade was a 10.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,202,949 shares of company stock worth $192,797,340 over the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 312.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vertex from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vertex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertex from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

