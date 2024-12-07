Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $30.33 Million in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,188,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,329,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.30% of Bicara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $582,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $10,825,000.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bicara Therapeutics

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,833,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,994,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,303,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,461,524. The trade was a 74.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 897,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,156,566. This represents a 8.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Bicara Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %

Bicara Therapeutics stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $28.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.73.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.14). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.