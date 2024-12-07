Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $43.38 Million Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,441 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.
Sportradar Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Sportradar Group Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
