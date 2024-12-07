Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $43.38 Million Position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463,441 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $43,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRAD. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

