Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $36.39 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,993 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.08% of IQVIA worth $36,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.62 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.14.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.