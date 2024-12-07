Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $30.81 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 388,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $30,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 81.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MCRI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

