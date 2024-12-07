Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $34,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $242.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.15 and a 1-year high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

