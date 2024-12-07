Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $38,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.97. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.51 and a 12 month high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $983.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

