James Hagedorn Sells 18,368 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) CEO James Hagedorn sold 18,368 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $1,390,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,399.68. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 0.0 %
SMG opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.38 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $53.43 and a 1-year high of $93.90.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -382.61%.
Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Scotts Miracle-Gro
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Scotts Miracle-Gro
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.