James H. Litinsky Sells 234,667 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) CEO James H. Litinsky sold 234,667 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total transaction of $4,852,913.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,608,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,141,898.12. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MP opened at $19.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.93. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

MP Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MP Materials from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,803.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 817.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in MP Materials by 35.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

