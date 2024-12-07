Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Takes $4.16 Million Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 256,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Century Aluminum as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.1% during the second quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.50. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.06.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.31. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $539.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

