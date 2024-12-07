Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $5,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $1,040,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $36,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

AOSL stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $53.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.07 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AOSL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Wenjun Li sold 2,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $77,474.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,637.19. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 31,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $1,525,706.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,261.75. The trade was a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,473. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

