Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Makes New Investment in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 93,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVX. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in V2X by 112.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of V2X by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V2X during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in V2X in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on VVX. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on V2X from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on V2X from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised V2X to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

NYSE:VVX opened at $61.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.46 and a beta of 0.55. V2X, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. V2X had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other V2X news, General Counsel Jeremy John Nance sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $153,575.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,634 shares in the company, valued at $653,246.62. This represents a 19.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

