Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Invests $3.66 Million in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 920.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

BMRN stock opened at $66.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.29. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.54.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,490.33. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

