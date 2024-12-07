Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 300.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.65. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $360.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.17 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.39%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

