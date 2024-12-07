Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. cut its position in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QCR by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,432,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in QCR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in QCR by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,069.26. The trade was a 46.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.59. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.29 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.00 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

