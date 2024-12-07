Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Has $3.35 Million Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 7.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 696.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,421,000. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 690,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

