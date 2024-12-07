Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) COO Sells $12,085.71 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Free Report) COO Tony J. Darden sold 247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $12,085.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,984.36. This trade represents a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $47.97 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.84 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is -90.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 261.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,408,000 after acquiring an additional 403,423 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $11,802,000. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.7% in the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 250,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,757,000 after buying an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 626,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,937,000 after buying an additional 130,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 296.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,064 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.38.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

