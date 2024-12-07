J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J.Jill from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

JILL stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. J.Jill has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $418.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.64.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. J.Jill had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J.Jill will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. J.Jill’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 6,740 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $192,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,745.52. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,788,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 39.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 422,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 119,282 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in J.Jill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after buying an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,640,000 after acquiring an additional 256,687 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,120,000. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

