IXICO plc (LON:IXI) Insider Acquires £31,200 in Stock

IXICO plc (LON:IXI – Get Free Report) insider Grant Nash bought 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £31,200 ($39,775.62).
IXICO Stock Performance
Shares of IXI stock opened at GBX 10.75 ($0.14) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.55. IXICO plc has a 12 month low of GBX 6.35 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.60 ($0.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.20 million, a PE ratio of -265.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.86.
About IXICO
