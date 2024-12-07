iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $66.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

