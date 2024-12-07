iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,956 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 581,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,822 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $438,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 495.4% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 20,664 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $72.51 and a 52 week high of $104.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

