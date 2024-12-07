iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 653,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,282 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $71,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,712,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 46,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $108.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.43. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $105.37 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

