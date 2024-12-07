iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.04 and traded as high as $84.87. iShares Morningstar Value ETF shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 14,435 shares.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average is $79.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCV. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,598,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,920,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

