iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.75 and traded as high as $25.78. iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF shares last traded at $25.78, with a volume of 3,545 shares.

iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 53,639,866 shares during the last quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2030 Term TIPS ETF (IBIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2030. The fund will terminate in October 2030 IBIG was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

