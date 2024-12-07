iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA) Stock Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.46 and traded as high as $37.35. iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF shares last traded at $37.24, with a volume of 430 shares traded.

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $35.46.

iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware Aggressive Allocation ETF (EAOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund of funds that tactically allocates 80\u002F20 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOA was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

