iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is United Services Automobile Association’s Largest Position

United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 105.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694,299 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 23.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $924,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.88. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $94.85 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

