iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,283.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 379,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 363,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13,316.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 279,774 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,001,000 after purchasing an additional 268,992 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 705.5% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 192,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,613,000 after purchasing an additional 168,388 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 563,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 94,152 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $118.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.74. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.