iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 1,973.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,730 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $28,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,418,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,846,000 after buying an additional 814,240 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,891,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,976,000 after acquiring an additional 359,489 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.34 and a 12-month high of $101.64. The company has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

