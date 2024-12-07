iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 6,859 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $75.98 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 5.29%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.70.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

