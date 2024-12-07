iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases New Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.5% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 22,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 119.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 36.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 536,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 143,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.4 %

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $101.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.77.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.37%.

Insider Activity at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. This trade represents a 50.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,948 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Eastman Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

